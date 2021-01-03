Website of the Year

Truck and car in serious crash in Lower Kaimai Ranges

Part of State Highway 29 has been closed after the crash. Photo / Google

NZ Herald

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash between a truck and a car in the Lower Kaimai Ranges.

The crash has closed off the road in both directions on State Highway 29, between Soldiers Road and Valley View Road.

Reports of a collision came in at about 5.23am, police said.

Authorities have not yet confirmed any injuries - saying an update would be given when they were able.

Motorists are being told to avoid the area completely as there will be "significant delays," a statement said.

Diversions have been put in place as a result.