Troubled cargo ship Shiling being towed after mayday call

The Shiling earlier docked in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A stricken container ship which put out a mayday call as it “drifted in rolling seas” yesterday is now being towed back to shore.

The Shiling ran into trouble yesterday morning after losing power and steering 22 nautical miles from Farewell Spit - just days after being cleared to sail.

The breakdown is the fourth in less than a year for the Singapore-registered vessel, and comes hot on the heels of an earlier breakdown which cause the ship to be detained in Wellington for several weeks.

Yesterday’s incident sparked a full emergency response, with a Defence Force Hercules and multiple helicopters being sent to the site and put on standby in case a rescue was needed.

The 24 crew members aboard the Shiling had earlier been preparing to abandon ship as it began listing in heavy seas, but as of last night were still unharmed on the vessel.

“The Shiling container ship is drifting in rolling seas after losing power,” a New Zealand Defence Force spokesperson said at the time.

Maritime NZ’s Rescue Coordination Centre confirmed yesterday morning they were responded to a mayday call.

“At 11am, the vessel put out a mayday call, due to heavy seas, stating the crew were preparing to abandon the vessel.”

“Since the mayday call, conditions on scene have improved and the vessel Master has stated he is currently comfortable staying on the vessel.”

An ocean-going tug from Port Taranaki, the Skandi Emerald, was dispatched to tow the Shiling, arriving at the scene about 4.30pm.

Container ship the Shiling, which spent weeks detained in Wellington harbour following a breakdown, put out a mayday call as it listed off the coast of the South Island. Photo / MarineTraffic.com

But after successfully connecting to the Skandi Emerald, the ship remained in place overnight.

Marine tracking data shows the Shiling is being towed this morning, its destination is listed as Tasman Bay.

A Maritime NZ spokesman would not comment yet on the situation.

The Shiling recently broke down in Wellington’s main shipping channel.

The cargo ship had been departing Wellington for Napier when it had a power failure and began drifting, having to drop two anchors to come to a stop.

When the breakdown happened in mid-April, Maritime NZ imposed conditions on the Shiling prohibiting it from leaving Wellington Harbour until all power generators and the main engine were fully operational to the satisfaction of the vessel’s Classification Society.

The ship was finally able to leave Wellington this past Wednesday, but just days later broke down again.

A Transport Accident Investigation Commission [TAIC] spokesman said they were aware of the incident.

They were “gathering further information to inform a decision on whether to investigate”, spokesman Simon Pleasants said.

On July 4 last year the ship suffered engine failure in Wellington Harbour. Maritime NZ imposed conditions preventing its departure until repairs were carried out.

And on February 11 this year it had a brief engine stoppage in Wellington Harbour.

Wellington regional harbourmaster Grant Nalder raised concerns with Maritime New Zealand about the Shiling after its third breakdown.

“This is the third time, which I’m not happy about and they are looking very carefully at the ship.

“I understand she hasn’t had any problems in any other New Zealand ports but I’m concerned that this has happened again.”