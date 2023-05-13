Voyager 2022 media awards
Trouble in Tūrangi: Young person rescued by rafting company after tumble down bank

Rafting in Tūrangi.

A young person who fell down a bank in Tūrangi was rescued on Saturday afternoon by a local rafting company.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) northern shift manager Josh Pennefather said the call came in about 3.40pm.

The young person became trapped between the bank and the river after the tumble into the river at a central North Island Town bluff at a spot called Island Pool.

DO YOU KNOW MORE?

The Tūrangi Fire Brigade was dispatched and a lines rescue team was placed on standby.

But after liaising with police, a local rafting company was sent and managed to rescue the young person, Pennefather said.

“He’s now safely back up the bank,” he said.

An ambulance was deployed, but there was no word as yet on the young person’s status. The Herald has sought comment from Hato Hone St John.

