MetService National weather: February 9th - 14th

Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is forecast to be one of the most serious storms to hit NZ this century, bringing up to 300mm of rain and 150km/h winds that could cause widespread damage to North Island regions.

Large waves and a storm surge are expected to affect northern and eastern coastlines from Sunday. People are being warned to stock at least three days’ worth of supplies, including medication, water and food.

The MetService has today issued a heavy rain watch for 71 hours - almost three days - for Northland and Auckland north of Whangaparāoa as the storm approaches.

The watch is in place from 1am on Sunday until midnight next Tuesday, when periods of heavy rain are expected.

The cyclone tipped to be one of the worst storms this century, is now a “severe category three storm” and, while it has made a slight shift east according to some weather forecasters, it makes “little” difference to the severe weather risk for New Zealand, WeatherWatch said.

Follow the tracking of Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle below:

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson told the AM Show everyone was “very concerned” about the cyclone.

Simpson encouraged people to keep an eye out for updates on Auckland Emergency Management’s social media pages.

“They will give key messages repeated on all media outlets.

”People should by now know where their local Civil Defence centre and community hub is,” she said.

“Have a plan. Some people may want to go there earlier, if you know where to go tell your friends and family when the storm comes get out a bit early.”







