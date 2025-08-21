Advertisement
Trikafta funding gap for young children with cystic fibrosis needs filling – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Adalyn Delaney, 4, and her family have moved to Australia so she can get funded access to Trikafta to treat her cystic fibrosis.

Editorial

THE FACTS

  • Kayla Delaney and her family moved to Australia for her 4-year-old’s access to the cystic fibrosis drug Trikafta.
  • Trikafta is funded in New Zealand only for those over 6, leaving younger children without access.
  • Pharmac is assessing funding for younger children but faces budget constraints and prioritisation challenges.

There is something very wrong when New Zealand can’t properly look after some of its most vulnerable and sick children.

This is the scenario that has played out for Lower Hutt mother Kayla Delaney and her family, who have had to move across the Ditch so their 4-year-old

