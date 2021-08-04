Tricky moove: Cow craned to safety after bizarre farm accident

Firefighters in Canterbury went to an unusual rescue after a cow got trapped in the centre of a milking platform.
Fire crews from Dunsandel and Burnham were called to help the farmer - but it wasn't an easy rescue.
Firefighters had to remove the iron sheeting from the shed roof, while the vet sedated the cow.
They then used a Hiab to lift the cow out of the milking shed.
Photos posted to Facebook show the cow being lifted up, with a girth around her belly, and a towel covering her head.
A vet sedated her before the wild ride. A few moments later the cow returned to the paddocks where she belonged.
"The cow is now resting up while she recovers from her little adventure," Fire and Emergency Canterbury posted on Facebook.
"We hope she is up and moooooving about soon."
The post quickly went viral with many finding the funnier side of the rescue.
"Ever seen a flying cow?? Now we have," one Facebook user commented.
"Heard beef prices were sky hi [sic] but this is crazy," wrote another.
Facebook users were also quick to thank the hard work of the Fire crew.
"Fantastic job! Shows the care the farmer has for their animals and the great job Fire and Emergency NZ - Canterbury does for the community," wrote another Facebook user.
