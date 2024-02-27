Tauranga father of two Brendon Bourne died after a two-car crash on State Highway 2 at Tanners Point. Photo / The Write Angle

Emotional tributes are pouring in for a highly respected Tauranga flight examiner and Baypark Speedway identity who died after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 over the weekend.

Friends and colleagues say Brendon Ross Bourne, a father of two, forged a lasting legacy in the aviation industry and will be remembered for his dedication to speedway as well as his “infectious smile and wild sense of humour”.

Bourne, 55, died after a head-on collision at Tanners Point on State Highway 2 between Katikati and Waihi around 4.50pm on Saturday, February 24.

Bourne was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a written statement supplied to the Bay of Plenty Times, heartbroken family friend Darren Woodward said he and his wife were struggling to come to terms with Bourne’s death.

“On Saturday, Lyree and I got the worst news anyone wants to hear. We just sat in our lounge for what felt like forever and couldn’t believe what we had just heard. We didn’t know what to say or what to do. It’s the most terrible feeling, a feeling of helplessness and loss.

“Knowing Brendon for 35 years, we don’t know where to begin to try and explain the loss we feel knowing we will never see him again. We have been involved with soccer, Moto X, camping holidays, speedway and C3 Church. Too many memories but the pain of the loss of Brendon just hurts.

“Brendon, we will not forget you. Your cheerful smile and cheeky laugh, your willingness to help out, your ability to just sit and listen and have a coffee. RIP Brendon, we will see you again flying high in heaven.”

Bourne was a highly respected member of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). He was also heavily involved with Baypark Speedway.

In Facebook and online tributes, the CAA said it was with “great sadness” it acknowledged Bourne’s “tragic passing”. Bourne worked as a flight examiner for the CAA and Aspeq Examination Centre for many years and was a valued member” of the licensing and standards team.

“Brendon was deeply passionate about aviation, especially in training and examining.

“He was well-respected by all who’d worked alongside him, and his skill, knowledge and expertise were highly regarded by his CAA colleagues and the aviation sector.”

His death was a “significant loss” for New Zealand’s aviation sector, the tribute said.

“Brendon’s contribution to aviation will not be forgotten. His legacy will continue to inspire those in the field,” the CAA said.

“Blue skies and tailwinds, Brendon. You’re already very missed.”

Another tribute to Bourne posted on the CAA’s Facebook page said Bourne was “a champion for capability, professionalism, safety and so supportive of every pilot at every experience level”.

Baypark Speedway also acknowledged the loss of their “valued team member” in a Facebook post.

“Losing someone from our speedway family is never easy ... Brendon wasn’t just a part of the track-prep team, he was also our go-to weatherman with his valuable knowledge from his day-to-day role in the aviation industry.

“Baypark Speedway was his happy place, just like the rest of us.”

The club planned to honour Brendon’s life “the speedway way” at its next meeting on March 9.

“Brendon was a great friend to many and his infectious smile and wild sense of humour will be greatly missed.”

“Brendon is survived by his two beautiful children ... Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this very hard time. Rest in peace our friend ...”

Bay of Plenty Speedway Association member and Baypark Speedway racer Rodney Wood also paid tribute to Bourne in an online post.

“Heavy hearts. I was very saddened to receive the news Saturday night of our good friend, Brendon Bourne, whose life was suddenly taken on Saturday.”

Wood said Bourne had crewed for me many years ago in superstocks.

“He always had a cheeky smile. We always had a good laugh and lots of good banter. More recently we would catch up for a coffee and some good chats.”

He said, as a pilot, Bourne would often take aerial photos of the track and help with weather predictions.

A few years ago, he also got Bourne to take up the role of water cart driver at Baypark Speedway.

“We nicknamed him, Waterboy. But he was no boy. He was da man. He will be missed in this role. We will miss him here at Baypark. And we will miss him as a great friend. We will miss the laughter and his smile. Just seems unbelievable he’s gone.”

Wood said Bourne was also “very talented and well respected” in the aviation industry and had recently become a Justice of the Peace.

The Tauranga Aero Club also posted a tribute online stating Bourne had been a mentor to many students, a valued club member and a former chief flying instructor at the club.

The Bourne family did not wish to comment at this time.

Tauranga Police Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter said the driver in the other vehicle involved in the crash was in a stable condition at Waikato Hospital.

He said the exact cause of the crash was being investigated.

In a written statement, a police spokesman said: “Police extend our condolences to his family at this difficult time. Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.”

