Tributes flow for ‘much-loved’ Warkworth teen Silas Sims killed in car crash

Rachel Maher
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The teenage driver who died when his vehicle hit a power pole is being remembered as a much-loved character, a keen rugby player and fisherman whose life was taken far too soon.

Silas John Mulvey Danger Sims, 16, died after the car he was driving hit a power pole

