“He was a real character, known to all with his ever-changing, crazy haircuts and his love for the outdoors, especially rugby, hunting and fishing.

“[Sims] brought laughter to those around him.

He said Sims’ death was being felt “deep” across Mahurangi College.

“As we grieve, we also hold close the memories of his unique spirit and the joy he brought to so many.”

The Omaha Beach Surf Life Saving club, where Sims was a member, said he was a “memorable young man”.

Tributes have poured in for Silas John Mulvey Danger Sims, aged 16, of Warkworth.

“He also treated everyone with a deep, non-judgmental kindness that was unexpected from a teenage boy.

“Let us remember him for that and spread our own kindness in this time of grief.”

Many tributes said his life was taken “much too soon”.

“My heart breaks for his family”, one person wrote.

“A wonderful young man and a fantastic rugby player - I loved watching him from the sideline. Taken too soon,” another wrote.

A Leigh Rd resident who lived near the crash site said the road was “usually safe” but it had been raining that evening.

She said people had been visiting the site to lay tributes and flowers.

Her son was first to the crash.

“When he heard how loud it was, he knew it was serious.”

She said he put his truck in the middle of the road to stop traffic before calling emergency services.

Emergency services arrived at the scene between Quintal and Takatū Rds, just after 6pm, according to a police spokesperson.

Detective Sergeant Wayne Gear, of the Serious Crash Investigation Team, said an investigation was under way.