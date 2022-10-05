Tamal McMeekan was jailed at the High Court in Christchurch today. Photo / George Heard

Tamal McMeekan was jailed at the High Court in Christchurch today. Photo / George Heard

A prospect for the Tribesmen MC gang, likely recruited for his motorcycle expertise, has today been jailed for his "catcher" role in a meth-dealing ring busted with drugs worth up to $3 million.

Tamal Edward McMeekan, 41, was sentenced to five years and five months' imprisonment this afternoon at the High Court in Christchurch after admitting a charge of supplying the class A drug methamphetamine.

McMeekan had been recruited by a patched member who lived at the same property as another high-ranking figure in Evatt St, Bryndwr, the court heard.

It was likely the gang wanted to utilise his expertise with motorcycles along with his ability to move across the country and help facilitate nationwide drug dealing.

During the first Covid-19 nationwide lockdown in May 2020, McMeekan, who usually lives in Stokes Valley, Wellington, was in Christchurch.

He was driving a black Range Rover on the afternoon of May 4, 2020 when he rolled up to the Evatt St house.

Six minutes later, he left in a Holden Captiva being driven by associate Tribesmen Trent Ilton.

The police were watching.

In October 2019, police officers from Canterbury's organised crime group launched Operation Soul, which was targeted to delve into the suspected drug-dealing activities of the local Tribesmen MC gang chapter.

The investigation revealed that the Canterbury gang members and associates were buying meth from an Auckland-based supplier.

The drugs were then distributed to various South Island dealers.

McMeekan and 33-year-old Ilton returned to Evatt St an hour later and parked in the driveway.

A police investigation uncovered a major Tribesmen MC gang drug operation.

Ilton went inside and minutes later, officers swooped.

They found McMeekan still in the front passenger's seat – with a cardboard box at his feet.

Inside were three large vacuum-packed plastic bags containing just under 3kg of meth, with an estimated street value of $2m - $3m.

Ilton was found in the house where officers uncovered $38,000 in cash, which was stashed around the place, including in a bedroom drawer, $4550 found in the kitchen wine rack, $22,400 behind the computer server in the garage, $1320 in Ilton's wallet, and $350 in McMeekan's shoulder bag.

Tribesmen gear including a "TMC Supporters" hoodie and badges was also found in the black Range Rover, along with scales, dried cannabis plant material in McMeekan's shoulder bag, and 35 used Pressie cards – a non-traceable credit card.

The police probe found that the Christchurch chapter of the Tribesmen were "involved in transporting significant sums of money to enable the purchase" of up to 3-4kg of meth at a time.

The court heard today that McMeekan – who has previous drug convictions - was unlikely to have received significant financial rewards for his role as a drugs "catcher".

He went by 'ScumbagTMC' on Instagram and 'ScumbagKO' on WhatsApp, the court heard.

On the day police sprang them, he had several calls with an unknown number.

Justice Rob Osborne found that McMeekan – although he later claimed his role was limited to "helping pick up vehicles and the like" - was involved in collecting methamphetamine but had a limited function "under the direction of others" with "little apparent benefit to yourself".

The judge jailed him for five years and five months, with no minimum non-parole period.

Ilton refused to make any comment or explanation to police but the summary of facts says he was involved in organising the gang's drug-dealing logistics.

He was involved in booking travel, counting stacks of money and gear storage.

Such were the quantities of cash involved that he counted in bundles of $10,000 and "significantly exceeded $100,000" each time.

Ilton's role extended to transporting counted cash.

On one occasion, the summary says, Ilton went to Christchurch International Airport with two others, carrying a dark backpack.

They went through airport screening separately but after 13 minutes in the domestic departure lounge, Ilton left without boarding – and without his bag.

There was no evidence, the court heard, that Ilton was a major drug user but rather that he received financial compensation and that he worked under the direction of gang bosses.

"He worked under the direction of those above him in the operation but was trusted with the money and drugs," the summary of facts says.

Ilton will be sentenced in December.