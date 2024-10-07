He was a life member of the Tribesmen MC Murupara chapter.

Family took to social media today to announce his death, saying; “It is with a very very heavy heart we share the passing of our Chief.”

Riki Taipiria Fabien Epiha, 64, died after a single-vehicle crash on the Waikato Expressway on Sunday afternoon. He was a life member of the Tribesmen MC Murupara chapter. Photo / Supplied

“Dad is currently in Waikato having his autopsy when he’s finish we be taking him to haven Falls in Rotorua then back to his whare for the night,” one post read.

His body would then be transported to Tīpapa Marae in Murupara on Tuesday.

“We respectfully ask that we be allowed this time at his house for us immediate only. We look forward to seeing uz when we take dad to Tipapa,” the tribute read.

Police yesterday said Waikato Expressway at Huntly was closed while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is under way.

A witness who wished to remain anonymous told the Herald the victim’s motorbike slid out and he went headfirst into the middle barrier pole holding up the median strip wires.

They said two people stopped, including a nurse who tried to revive him but had “no luck”. He had “no pulse at all”, they added.

Another witness told the Herald he was a minute behind the crash when he drove past a person directing traffic away from the inner lane of the expressway.

“A few metres beyond him I noticed there was a crowd of people next to the wire barrier in the middle of the expressway that separates the two lanes,” he said.

“I saw that they were administering CPR to someone that was lying there. There were about three or four people there who looked very concerned.

“They were surrounded by people and they might have covered the body with a sheet.”

Further along, the man saw a motorbike about 50 metres on the left-hand side of the expressway.

“It was flipped on its back and embedded into the barrier that was several metres off the expressway,” he said.

“It would appear someone had come off their motorbike and the motorbike had skidded off the expressway to the left. They had ended up next to the barrier in the middle.”

The man said at least one gang member had pulled off to the side of the road.

“There looks to be what could have been other gang motorbikes. They are generally quite distinctive motorbikes.

“I only saw one patched person and saw other people there who were gang members.”

He believed they were members of the Tribesmen gang.

UPDATE 7:10PM

Due to a serious crash the road is now closed between Ohinewai and Taupiri in both directions. Northbound traffic detour via SH1B and Great South Rd. Reversed for southbound. ^EH https://t.co/M12hxHI9Up pic.twitter.com/sXPBoRl8gc — NZ Transport Agency - Waikato & Bay of Plenty (@nztawbop) October 6, 2024

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) yesterday said State Highway 1 had closed in both directions between Ohinewai and Taupiri.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they sent one ambulance and two rapid response vehicles to the scene just before 3pm.

