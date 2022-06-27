The Tribesmen gang and associates were shifting millions of dollars of methamphetamine around the country, police say. Photo / supplied

A Tribesmen gang prospect has admitted his role in shifting millions of dollars of methamphetamine around the country during Covid lockdown.

Police seized a shipment worth between $2 and $3 million in May 2020, and in the High Court at Christchurch today, Tamal Edward McMeekan admitted possession of the drugs for supply.

The Crown is seeking to seize $38,834 in cash that the police found in a car and at the Bryndwr property when they carried out their search.

Justice Rob Osborne remanded McMeekan in custody for sentencing on October 5, but did not enter convictions because that would likely stop him attending anger management and parenting courses in prison.

Defence counsel Thomas Harre said he would seek a cultural report and psychiatric report on McMeekan ahead of sentencing. Justice Osborne has asked for a pre-sentence report by Community Probation.

McMeekan, 41, admitted charges of meth possession for supply, possession of cannabis, a breach of the Covid lockdown rules in May 2020, and failing to assist an officer doing a search by denying access to his cellphone.

Before his guilty pleas today, the case had been heading for trial.

Crown prosecutor April Mills said the police's Canterbury Organised Crime Unit began Operation Soul, which was an investigation into drug dealing activities by members and associates of the Canterbury-based Tribesmen Motorcycle (TMC) gang in October 2019.

The investigation showed the Canterbury-based Tribesmen and associates were regularly involved in the purchase of significant quantities of methamphetamine from Auckland-based supplies. The meth would be distributed to various South Island dealers.

McMeekan was a gang prospect.

The Crown said that the national Covid emergency lockdown was declared in March 2020, and while the country was in level 3 lockdown with limits on travel, movements and associating with others, McMeekan arrived in Christchurch from Wellington on May 3. He had no legal basis allowing the travel.

The next day, police swooped in when McMeekan and another man arrived in a car at a Bryndwr address. The other man has already admitted charges and is due for sentence in August.

At McMeekan's feet was a cardboard box containing three plastic bags with almost 3kg of methamphetamine with a street value of $2 to $3 million. Cash totalling $38,834 was found in 10 locations throughout the house and garage, the car, and in a shoulder bag belonging to McMeekan.

The shoulder bag also had cannabis inside.

In the other offender's bedroom, the garage, and a sleep-out, 35 used Prezzy cards worth more than $8500 were found. They are a non-traceable credit card payment form that can be used in person, or online.

McMeekan refused to give a detective constable the PIN code for his cellphone. He gave no explanation for his travel during lockdown.

The Crown said: "The investigation established the Christchurch Tribesmen gang were involved in transporting significant sums of money to enable the purchase of up to 3 to 4kg of methamphetamine at a time.

"McMeekan was likely utilised by the gang due to his expertise with motorcycles, ability and flexibility to travel domestically to facilitate TMC drug offending around New Zealand, and his loyalty to TMC.

"It is not believed that the defendant McMeekan held any degree of control or influence in the criminal enterprise, nor would he have received significant financial reward for his involvement."