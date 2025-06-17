Tribesmen Aotearoa’s “problem” with rival gang the Killer Bees was more of the gang’s focus than hot-boxing one of its members.
That’s according to a lawyer defending Te Patukino Biddle, who is one of five Tribesmen accused of murdering Mark Hohua in 2022 after he used the gang’s account forhis own online shopping.
Defence counsel Matthew Goodwin also told a jury in the High Court at Hamilton today that Hohua, known as “Shark”, also contributed to his own death by running away and into the house of the Tribesmen Aotearoa president Conway Rapana, whose children and partner were inside.
Goodwin said Hohua was agitated after Biddle gave him a beating, but had frightened the children when running into their house.
Rapana, vice-president Heremaia Gage, patched members Ngahere Tapara and Biddle, and prospect Dean Collier are all on trial for Hohua’s murder.
Hot-box beating for online shopping
In his opening to the jury of seven women and five men yesterday, Crown solicitor Richard Jenson said Hohua was subjected to a “hot-box” by his fellow gang members after using the gang’s bank account to make several purchases from the online website Layaway.
Layaway sells homewares and personal items and allows customers to pay for items in instalments.
Hohua had decided to have those instalments deducted from the gang’s bank account after making his purchases between September 2020 and December 2021.
The purchases weren’t picked up until a day or two before his death.
With a gang meeting scheduled for June 18, 2022, it was set to be the “No 1 item on the agenda”.
It was that day the hot-box was carried out, and Jenson claimed the attack caused the fatal injuries.
Today, defence counsel for each accused briefly opened their case.
‘He fell down steep, treacherous stairs’
Biddle’s lawyer said neither his client nor the gang itself went out that day intending to kill Hohua.
The scheduled club meeting had been set up to discuss issues the gang had with the Killer Bees.