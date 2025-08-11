After his win on Sunday morning, Olympic silver medallist Wilde admitted he was unsure if he would ever return to his best.
“If you have a big injury, you’re off for three months more or less and you have negative thoughts like can I actually get back to that level?” he told the race broadcaster.
“It’s easy to do that bike session solo, to do that run session solo, but to put them together is completely different.
“It’s been a big three months.”
Wilde was at his tactical best in London, emerging from the swim less than a minute off the lead.
He stayed firmly on the pace in the bike leg and was too strong for the field in the run, overhauling German leader Rico Bogen with more than 10km to run.
Wilde wasn’t challenged from that point, winning by more than a minute from another German – Mika Noodt – with Greek athlete Jelle Geens third.
