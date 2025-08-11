Hayden Wilde during the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Taupō in 2024. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand triathlete Hayden Wilde has completed a remarkable comeback from injury to win the T100 series race in London in emphatic style.

Three months after being hit by a truck on a training ride in Japan, an emotional Wilde returned to competitive action in spectacular style, clearing a way for a memorable victory in the race comprising a 2km swim, 80km cycle and 18km run.

The 27-year-old couldn’t hold back tears after crossing the line and later reflected on the low point of a hospital bed in Japan, where he began the recovery from four broken ribs, a broken scapula and a punctured lung after being knocked off his bike by a truck.

NZ triathlete Hayden Wilde. Photo / Hayden Wilde

He was in Japan for several weeks in May as he was unable to fly because of the lung damage.