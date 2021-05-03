Trial of man accused of murdering Whanganui's Jasmine Wilson postponed

Jasmine Wilson. Photo / File

The trial of a man charged with the murder of a Whanganui woman has been postponed.

Thirty-year-old Jasmine Wilson died after she was dropped off at Whanganui Hospital in July 2019, badly beaten and barely conscious.

Zane Wallace - who was Wilson's boyfriend - has been on trial for murder and a number of threatening to kill charges in the High Court at Wellington.

The judge said an update in medical evidence needed further consideration which could not be done while the trial was under way, so it needed to be halted.