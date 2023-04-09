Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Trevor Richards: Fifty years ago, NZ stood up for what was right and stopped a rugby tour to South Africa

By Trevor Richards
4 mins to read
Former Prime Minister Norman Kirk. Photo / NZ Herald Archives

OPINION

Fifty years ago today, Labour Prime Minister Norman Kirk stopped the 1973 Springbok rugby tour of New Zealand.

Frank Corner, Secretary of Foreign Affairs during Kirk’s Prime Ministership, has said that “Kirk could see

