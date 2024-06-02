Lady June Hillary, widow of Sir Edmund Hillary, dies at 92. Firefighters battle blazes in South Island. Landmark South Africa vote ends ruling party domination. Video | NZ Herald

Milder weather is on the cards for much of the country for the King’s Birthday holiday.

Sunshine is expected to return for most Kiwis, but one area of New Zealand will be hit with strong winds, hail and large 9m waves.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said overall the weather would be fairly settled after Saturday’s gales.

Auckland was in for “light on-and-off rain” that was expected to clear in the afternoon, Bakker said.

A ridge of high pressure is expected to spread over most of Aotearoa as the front over the North Island starts to weaken, and the showers in the west and south of the South Island clear.

Milder Monday weather is in store for much of the country. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The North Island is forecast to be more of a mixed bag with a “drizzly cloud hanging around across the North Island”.

Heavy swells are also possible for the bottom of the North Island from 11pm on Monday. 11pm.

“Unseasonably warm temperatures, gales, and heavy rain” heralded the first day of winter for the South Island.

Places in luck for a warm Monday

The area that takes the top spot for an ideal outdoor Monday is the northern coast of the North Island.

The Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne and Napier are in for a warm and mostly fine day with an expected high of 20C.

“In the South Island, Central Otago and Queenstown will also have some of the best weather if you don’t mind a frosty start,” Bakker said.

Who drew the short straw: 9m waves to hit the Chatham Islands

Gales and 9m waves were expected to hit the Chatham Islands on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Squally showers with hail and southwest gales were also expected, Bakker said.

The Chatham Islands really “drew the weather short straw” this weekend.

Highs and lows expected across Aotearoa

Auckland

Auckland is expected to hit a high of 18C and a low of 8C.

Hamilton

Hamilton is likely to experience a high of 18 and a chilly low of 3C.

Wellington

The capital is forecast to have a high of 14C and a low of 9C.

Christchurch

The Garden City should expect a high of 14C and a low of 2C.

Dunedin

Further south, Dunedin should expect a daily high of 13C and a low of 4C.

Looking towards the first day back at work, the South Island looks to be mainly fine with areas of early cloud in the east.

On Tuesday the North Island should expect clouds to increase in the Far North and east, with isolated showers developing.











