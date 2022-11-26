Tree blocks motorway as heavy rain hits Wellington

A large tree has closed the southbound lane of SH59 near the Mungavin interchange in the Wellington region. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Drivers in the capital are being urged to take care as heavy rain is causing flooding on state highways and has caused a tree to topple.

MetService duty forecaster Gerard Bellam says Wellington’s northern suburbs have been hardest hit by the rain.

Bellam said heavy rain is also setting in across Auckland, where squally thunderstorms are forecast, which bodes ill for its Christmas Parade today.

The MetService has upgraded its heavy rain watch for Horowhenua to Wellington, including the Tararua Range, to an orange warning.

The front is also expected to bring a period of heavy rain to Mt Taranaki.

A busy day of weather today.



🟠 Heavy Rain Warning for Wellington and Kapiti-Horowhenua associated with this band of heavy rain 🌧 you can see on the radar.



And a risk of thunderstorms ⛈ for most of the North Island.



Keep an eye on the rain radar here https://t.co/prKU7NLNY1 pic.twitter.com/2uzBgaTMPT — MetService (@MetService) November 26, 2022

Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington/Top of the South regional manager Mark Owen said the rain has caused flooding this morning on State Highway 2 through Hutt Valley and on SH1 in central Wellington near the Basin Reserve.

“There has also been a southbound lane closure on State Highway 59 near the Mungavin interchange due to a fallen tree and reports of minor slips and rockfalls on other parts of the local state highway network.”

UPDATE 10:40AM

SH59 remains CLOSED to SB traffic from Mungavin interchange. Please continue to avoid the area, use an alternative route or delay your journey. SH59 NB remains open. Police are on-site, contractors and a digger are en route. ^CS https://t.co/nzNhoy7ZZJ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) November 26, 2022

A police spokesperson said cordons had been put in place in Porirua and motorists heading south should take alternative routes where possible.

The spokesperson said it was unclear how long it would take to clear the fallen tree.

A slip has also blocked an area of SH2 north of the Melling interchange at Lower Hutt.

It has caused traffic to back up and motorists were being asked to use different routes.

Contractors were working hard to keep roads open, but drivers were encouraged to check road conditions before they travelled, Owen said.

The bad weather meant drivers must be prepared for hazardous driving conditions.

“If visibility is bad, make sure your headlights are on so that other drivers can see you. Watch your following distances and expect the unexpected. Remember, it is better to arrive late than to not arrive at all.”