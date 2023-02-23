Tree belt blaze a burning mystery

The burnt trees at the reserve at the back of Katikati Primary School. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

The shelter belt trees on Park Rd Tennis Reserve have been destroyed by fire.

At least 12 of the line of cryptomeria shelter belt trees have been destroyed.

Katikati Primary School is beside the shelter belt and a spokesperson says the glow from the flames could be seen on their security cameras on Sunday, February 12, at 4.18am.

Katikati Volunteer Fire Brigade put out the fire.

Deputy chief fire officer Jim Cooper said there was nothing suspicious about the blaze and there was no indication the trees were deliberately lit.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council reserves and facilities manager Peter Watson said they were arranging for an arborist to assess the damage to the shelter belt and give recommendations.

“However, most arborists are currently busy helping with the clean-up from Cyclone Gabrielle. So in the meantime, we’ll continue to work with the Katikati Primary School and keep them updated with our plans.”

The shelterbelt along the western boundary was removed last year as it was dying.

“New native vegetation will be planted along the boundary this planting season, as agreed with the school.”

Cooper said apart from the shelter belt tree fire, there were only three calls over the Cyclone Gabrielle period.

One callout to Potu Rd with flooding and two calls to alarm activations (probably due to the rain, he said).