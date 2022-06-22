Health and transport authorities have urged New Zealanders to plan ahead for the long weekend. Photo / 123rf

Plan ahead and play it safe.

That's the message from health and transport authorities as people prepare to head away to see whānau and friends in other parts of the country for the first Matariki long weekend.

The Ministry of Health has urged people travelling to have a plan in place in case they contract Covid-19 or are deemed a household contact and need to isolate where they are.

Meanwhile, Waka Kotahi and the police have pleaded with motorists to take care while driving, and prepare for the midwinter weather conditions and congestion on the road.

The transport agency said holiday traffic was expected from tomorrow and motorists should plan their trip in advance.

"It gets dark earlier, and the weather conditions can be trickier this time of the year," Waka Kotahi director of land transport Kane Patena said.

"It only takes a split second to lose control in wet or icy conditions. Make sure you check your tyre tread and pressure, use headlights, and take extra care – it's simple, easy and helps save lives."

Plan ahead for holiday traffic from this Thu (23 Jun) as road users head away for the Matariki Long weekend. Check out our holiday traffic map for predicted holiday journeys, and plan your holiday trip in advance. More here: https://t.co/Qs6UTpi42S. ^MF pic.twitter.com/yTHfMpuH3P — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 21, 2022

A police spokesperson said officers would be visible out on the roads this weekend.

Director of the National Road Policing Centre, superintendent Steve Greally, said police did not want to see anything like the horrific crash that killed seven people last weekend.

"Over the recent weekend, we again saw how devastating a mistake can be on the road. In one moment, seven lives were lost in the most horrific way and two people are still in hospital."

Greally urged motorists to remember the "basics" while driving, which include wearing a seatbelt, putting your phone away, focusing on the road, never drinking and driving and being aware of your following distances.

"You want to give yourself space to react if something goes wrong on the road ahead. You may not make a mistake but somebody else might."

Ministry of Health: Plan ahead in case you get Covid-19

The Ministry of Health said people who get Covid-19 while away from home and had used public transport to get to their destination or travelled in between islands needed to isolate where they were which could involve extra costs for additional accommodation or changing their travel plans.

The long weekend is always an ideal time to get away and relax with whānau and friends – if you are going away, please remember to have plans in place in the event you contract COVID-19 or are identified as a household contact of a case. https://t.co/iGLaN4PcXN — Ministry of Health - Manatū Hauora (@minhealthnz) June 22, 2022

"So it is important you have a plan and the ability to isolate where you are holidaying if you need to do so."

Anyone who used their own vehicle to travel could return home to isolate but needed to be cautious not to infect anyone else on their way home.

That included distancing themselves from others, wearing a mask correctly, ensuring their hands were clean and dry, and using self-service petrol stations if they needed fuel, the ministry said.

"As with all variants of Omicron, the public health advice remains the same.

"Getting your booster remains one of the best defences against Covid-19. Stay home if you're unwell, get tested if you're symptomatic, wash and dry your hands, cover coughs and sneezes, wear a mask in crowded or poorly ventilated indoor public settings and get vaccinated."

A further 18 Covid-related deaths were reported earlier today alongside 5499 community cases of the virus. There were 334 cases in hospital, including four people in intensive care.