The council said the road will be closed for up to five months while new drinking water pipes were laid, along with cabling for electricity network upgrades.

While the road was closed, the council would also remove wilding pine trees, clear vegetation and install signage for the increased speed limit on the road - which was being raised to 60km/h as part of the Speed Management Plan.

Photo / Porirua City Council

After the Waitangirua Link Rd reopened, work to lay pipes and cabling would begin on the adjoining Whitby link road, Te Ara Kāpehu.

The council said these works would take about two months and one lane was expected to remain open to traffic.

People on social media have ripped into the council over the roadworks - questioning why the infrastructure works were not done when the road was built.

The council said the scale and timing of a nearby residential development was not known at that time, and the new water reservoir - which the pipes will connect to - had not been planned.

