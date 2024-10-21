By Krystal Gibbens of RNZ
A link road on Wellington’s Transmission Gully is being ripped up - just two years after it was opened.
Porirua City Council, Wellington Electricity, Wellington Water and Kāinga Ora are partnering up to carry out the “critical infrastructure” service upgrades on the Waitangirua Link Rd and the adjoining Whitby link road, Te Ara Kāpehu.
The council said the work was to improve electricity network resilience and increase drinking water services for the fast-growing eastern suburbs.
Porirua City Council said the Waitangirua Link Rd would be closing from November 4.