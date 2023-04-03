State Highway 1, north of Wellington is closed following a crash. Photo / File

A major crash between a car and a fuel tanker has closed part of Transmission Gully in Wellington this morning.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Murray Dunbar told the Herald commuters in and out of the city should expect significant delays as emergency crews and contractors work to clear the incident site.

The crash, which has also seen a fuel spill, was reported just before 6 am this morning.

A police spokesperson said there are no reports of injuries.

A specialist hazardous materials unit, eight fire engines and a tanker were at the scene.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said the road was closed between Pāutahanui and Paekākāriki.

SH1 PAEKĀKĀRIKI - CRASH - 6:10AM

The road is CLOSED between Pāutahanui and PAEKĀKĀRIKI due to a crash. Northbound travellers please use SH58, SH59 then back on to SH1. Southbound road user detour via SH59. ^SG pic.twitter.com/9vo6Y27R7q — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) April 3, 2023

Fire and Emergency says the fuel tanker is leaking.

Motorists travelling north are advised to take State Highway 58 at Pāutahanui and continue onto State Highway 59 then State Highway 1 after Paekākāriki.

Southbound traffic is advised to take State Highway 59 at Paekākāriki and follow this through to State Highway 1 at Porirua.