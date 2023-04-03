A major crash between a car and a fuel tanker has closed part of Transmission Gully in Wellington this morning.
Fire and Emergency shift manager Murray Dunbar told the Herald commuters in and out of the city should expect significant delays as emergency crews and contractors work to clear the incident site.
The crash, which has also seen a fuel spill, was reported just before 6 am this morning.
A police spokesperson said there are no reports of injuries.
A specialist hazardous materials unit, eight fire engines and a tanker were at the scene.
NZTA Waka Kotahi said the road was closed between Pāutahanui and Paekākāriki.
Fire and Emergency says the fuel tanker is leaking.
Motorists travelling north are advised to take State Highway 58 at Pāutahanui and continue onto State Highway 59 then State Highway 1 after Paekākāriki.
Southbound traffic is advised to take State Highway 59 at Paekākāriki and follow this through to State Highway 1 at Porirua.