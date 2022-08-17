Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Transmission Gully builder giving council 'the run around'

3 minutes to read
Transmission Gully. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Transmission Gully. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Georgina Campbell
By
Georgina Campbell

Senior Multimedia Journalist

Transmission Gully's builder has been accused of giving Greater Wellington Regional Council "the run around" over 224 outstanding resource consent tasks.

The new $1.25 billion motorway out of Wellington opened in March this year after

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.