Housing Minister Megan Woods speaking in Ōtaki.

Infrastructure for more than 1000 homes will be built in Ōtaki to help relieve significant housing stress in the area after a government contribution to infrastructure was announced last week.

Critical infrastructure projects to enable seven large housing projects throughout New Zealand will receive a share of almost $179 million in funding to allow for thousands more homes, with Ōtaki being one of the seven benefiting, receiving $29.3m for 1040 homes.

The Infrastructure Acceleration Fund (IAF) is a contestable fund designed to allocate funding for infrastructure to enable housing development such as transport, three waters or flood management.

Housing Minister Megan Woods said, "There is no silver bullet to solve the housing crisis, but investments like this will make a difference.

"The only way we are going to solve the housing crisis is to build more houses."

In Ōtaki, the funding delivered over the next 10 years will contribute to water and roading infrastructure and is a result of a joint application by Kāpiti Coast District Council, iwi partners - particularly Ngā Hapū o Ōtaki, landowners, and developers to support housing developments located in Ōtaki.

Development areas are Anzac and Rangiuru Rds, along with the Ōtaki Māori Racing Club, which has a proposal in with The Wellington Company to create 500 affordable homes in a village setting.

Each of the proposals is at a different stage of the planning and consenting process.

Kāpiti District Mayor K. Gurunathan said the contribution is a "transformational investment" for a community facing significant housing stress.

"We know housing stress in Kāpiti is widespread, and that it has a domino effect, negatively impacting a range of outcomes like education, community connectedness and food security.

"The reality is that without adequate housing, there can be no wellbeing."

He said because housing is a complex issue, the community must work together to find solutions.

"Housing is a complex issue and not solely the responsibility of any one organisation or sector.

"Solutions must lie in partnerships and we are immensely grateful for this transformational investment for Ōtaki, and for those in our community struggling with housing accessibility."

Ngā Hapū o Ōtaki said its own housing needs assessments demonstrated whānau want to stay in Ōtaki, but cannot continue to meet rising housing costs.

"Many are being displaced out of the town, losing connections to critical support networks, hapū, and marae," said a Ngā Hapū o Ōtaki spokesperson.

"Nearly half of whānau have had to access support for living costs or have delayed payment of bills.

"We need iwi-led solutions to fulfil housing aspirations and care for te taiao. Seeking assurance that all housing developments will prioritise caring for our waterways and provision of healthy affordable homes for our Ōtaki community is the priority.

"Providing suitable 'papakāinga' homes and communities will bring many benefits and change for whānau now and into the future. Solutions to achieve 'good growth' is the goal."

The recent Housing Needs Assessment by council has identified Ōtaki has the highest need with the greatest affordability pressures on residents.

Only 20 per cent of renters can affordably pay the median market rent, with only two per cent able to buy a dwelling at the median market sale price.

Council adopted the Kāpiti Coast District Council Housing Strategy 2022 in May to guide its role in supporting improved housing outcomes and capitalise on partnership opportunities that deliver housing solutions — now and in the future.

"Our population is continuing to grow, and it's estimated we will need 15,000-plus additional dwellings to house 32,000 new residents by 2051," Gurunathan said.

"The proposed developments will increase the total number of dwellings in Ōtaki by 60 per cent over the next 10 years, providing a diverse range of housing choices.

"The new infrastructure will increase capacity for further development in the future and provide improved drinking, waste and stormwater resiliency for existing residents."

Council housing portfolio holder Rob McCann was ecstatic the work Kāpiti had put into the growth strategy and identifying the housing needs in the region had been recognised by the Government.

"The key to this success has been a strategic approach to plan for growth through the Growing Well Strategy, and then identify the real housing needs across our region through the Housing Needs Assessment.

"We're now beginning to see the first results of this hard work and it's exciting to see nearly three years of hard work in the housing portfolio come to fruition with such a massive investment."

However, he joined councillor Gwynn Compton in saying the Government also needs to invest in the rail network from Waikanae to Ōtaki and beyond.

Councillor Compton said the Government needs to support commuter rail infrastructure and the new trains necessary to ensure public transport keeps pace with the rapid population growth in the lower North Island's western corridor from Kāpiti to Palmerston North.

McCann said, "This much-needed investment in rail is vital to connect the region of Ōtaki to higher-paid jobs, enable movement across the region without increasing our carbon footprint and reducing the real inequities that exist in Ōtaki's public transport options."