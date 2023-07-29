Rotorua trans man Trustin Zekai and Taongahuru Kopa from Gender Dynamix in Tauranga discuss the importance of support groups and safe spaces for trans people in the Bay of Plenty.

A support group for transgender people to meet and share their highs and lows has been launched in Rotorua with the aim of providing a safe space for people to “be their authentic selves”.

Rotorua trans man Trustin Zekai, who is in his third year studying social work, started the Trans Adult Support Group with the help of Tauranga organisation Gender Dynamix, a clinical and social organisation supporting transgender and non-binary people.

The Tauranga group started in 2019 and more than 35 people attend weekly.

Zekai said growing up in Rotorua and Taupō during the 1990s and 2000s, he found there was no support available for trans people.

“There is a great need in Rotorua for a support group, and we’d love to have you along, whether you’re questioning or you’re trans yourself.”

The trans space was for “including everyone”, Zekai said.

He said the group’s values encompassed the Māori principle of mana motuhake - self-determination.

“I really want to provide a safe space for transgender people in the surrounding districts to thrive and be their authentic selves within that space.”

Trans man Trustin Zekai has started the new Rotorua Trans Adult Support Group. Photo / Andrew Warner

He believed there had been “great progress” in recent years for trans people.

Zekai said conversations and acceptance of diversity were “already happening” in spaces including the internet.

“It’s a part of everyday language. It’s being spoken about from our younger generation and our older generation. It’s great to see the support or [people] wanting to understand.”

He wanted to help people have their voice. “Not be their voice, but help them have their voice.

“Always believe in the potential of others no matter what walk of life they come from. We’re workers. We’re students. We’re active members of society with everyday jobs.”

Creating a space for people to sit and chat was important to Zekai.

“It’s a whole lot of fun.”

Taongahuru Kopa is the intentional peer support specialist at Gender Dynamix. Photo / Alex Cairns

Gender Dynamix intentional peer support specialist Taongahuru Kopa said living as trans could often feel isolating and support groups could help with social transitioning by having a dedicated space to be accepted.

She hoped the new support group in Rotorua would become a “beautiful, enriched community”, like the Tauranga group, for people to build healthy support.

She said the trans community was often subjected to “unfortunate hate and discrimination”.

“It’s hard being trans.”

Kopa said she hoped the New Zealand of the future would have “equality and gender-affirming care” that was easy for people to access.

She said there was a need for more protection, awareness and education, as well as funding.

“This is just a group of people who need to be supported. [There is] power in giving these people our space to just be.”

Gender Dynamix consultant clinical psychologist and co-founder Dr Diana Prizgintas said the organisation came into being from an unmet need for trans people in the care sector.

She said many trans and non-binary people did not seek necessary medical services due to being misgendered - a term for using a person’s incorrect pronouns.

Prizgintas said risks for gender-diverse youth decreased dramatically when people could access a supportive environment such as the Rotorua and Tauranga adult trans groups.

“I notice a feeling of empowerment experienced by individuals who have felt isolated in the community.”

She said she hoped in the future gender-affirming care would be taught to all mental health and medical students.

The Trans Adult Support Group meeting is held on Mondays from 5.30-7.30pm at the Arts Village Rotorua.

