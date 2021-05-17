Tramways Union unimpressed with latest pay offer for Wellington bus drivers

The Tramways Union will hold a stopwork meeting on Thursday to vote on NZ Bus's offer. Photo / Nick James

One-off cash payments are being offered to Wellington bus drivers in an attempt to bring their long-running pay dispute to an end.

NZ Bus has tabled a new Collective Employment Agreement with the Tramways Union.

It comes after months of negotiations, a breakdown in the relationship, a 24-hour strike, drivers being locked out, and then mediation.

The offer includes a one-off incentive payment of $10,000 for those employed for five years or more - all other drivers would get $5000.

The cash would be split over two payments, with half given if the deal's agreed to and the rest in December.

NZ Bus will also keep the provision of five weeks' annual leave for all existing staff, and increase the base hourly rate for drivers with at least six months' experience to $24 per hour.

Chief Operating Officer Jay Zmijewski said they had listened to the union's concerns and believed the offer was good for both existing and new drivers.

"The proposed deal takes the base rate for our drivers to well above the living wage of $22.10. The rate of $24 per hour that NZ Bus is offering is an increase to the base wage of up to 24.4 per cent.

"We have consistently said that we want to pay our drivers more and this deal delivers on that. This deal ensures our drivers continue to enjoy the best pay and the best conditions of any operator in the NZ bus industry."

The union is holding a stopwork meeting on Thursday to consider the new deal, however Tramways Union secretary Kevin O'Sullivan has already expressed his disappointment.

He said the extra money comes at the cost of drivers' benefits, like being paid overtime, and they are opposed to selling conditions for cash.

Off-peak bus services will be cancelled between 9am and 3pm during Thursday's meeting.