There were 697 claims to ACC for trampoline-related injuries in the Bay of Plenty in 2023. Photo / 123rf

An Olympic trampolinist is urging parents to ensure their children can trampoline safely after the popular activity resulted in almost 700 injury claims in the Bay of Plenty last year.

Nationally more than $11 million in claims was paid out through Accident Compensation Corporation for trampoline-related injuries in 2023 with 9645 claims filed.

The data from ACC - extracted on January 12 - showed 697 new claims were made for trampoline-related injuries in the Bay of Plenty in 2023.

Children aged between 5 and 9 were the most common age group for injuries, with 252 claims last year. Children aged between 10 and 14 were the second most common, with 164 claims.

The top four most prevalent accident scenes in the Bay for trampoline-related injuries were at home - with 539 in 2023 - followed by a “place of recreation or sports”, school, and a “commercial/service location”.

The top four most prevalent injuries were soft tissue injury, fracture/dislocation, a laceration/puncture/sting and dental injury.

Backyard trampolines a ‘huge part’ of New Zealand culture

New Zealand trampolinist Dylan Schmidt told the Bay of Plenty Times his worst injury was in 2018 when he had a “freak accident” on the trampoline.

He twisted his knee “in a funny way” and it “imploded on itself”, he said.

Schmidt said trampoline accidents were “going to happen” as backyard trampolines were “a huge part of New Zealand culture”.

His advice to parents was to try and educate children “to know what they’re capable of”.

New Zealand trampolinist Dylan Schmidt pictured in 2016 during a training session prior to the 2016 Rio Olympics. Photo / Brett Phibbs

“If parents are worried, then it’s probably a good time to go to a tramp club and sort of get lessons and teach them how to do it properly.

“Because that’s what I was doing, I was one of those kids that was hurting myself and then got some lessons and learned how to do it safely.”

Another option was looking on YouTube for lessons on how to trampoline safely, he said.

Trampoline injuries ‘almost a right of passage’

Porirua father Carl Schreiber said his 3-year-old son Emmett sustained a “freak injury” on a trampoline in December.

Schreiber Emmett, and 6-year-old daughter Lillian, were bouncing on the trampoline when Emmett bounced up and “didn’t bend his legs coming down”.

“He landed on his straight legs, a little over-extended and immediately cried and grabbed his leg.”

The family sought medical care and an X-ray showed Emmett had two small fractures at the top of the tibia in his left leg. He was set with a soft cast for a week and had a hard cast for four weeks.

“No running, jumping, trampolining, swimming and playing for most of that time.”

Schreiber said there was no “double bouncing”, falling, or colliding “so it was kind of a freak injury”.

“We’ve got a safe trampoline with all the nets etc, but I think a trampoline injury is almost a right of passage.”

Schreiber said seeing what happened meant he could calm Emmett and get medical attention straight away. He planned to put in a claim to ACC for two cast covers which cost $60 each.

Most trampoline accidents ‘preventable’

ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker said ACC supported “thousands” of Kiwis every year to recover from trampoline-related injuries - most of which were “preventable”.

Most were caused by falls, but people had also been injured from colliding with others, landing on objects, or jumping onto a trampoline from a tree or fence, Whitaker said.

To avoid injury on trampolines:

Save the jumping for on the trampolines, not onto or off them.

Don’t underestimate the risk or overestimate your ability – if you’re going to try a new move, build up to it first and consider getting some coaching from someone who knows how to do it safely.

Be aware of small children or others who might be more vulnerable.

Consider some safety features on your trampoline like netting, padding between springs, or a soft surface below.

Always supervise young children and stay within your limits.

Position your trampoline on grass (not concrete) and on a level surface away from sudden drop-offs or fences that could harm someone if they fell off.

New Zealand trampolinist preparing for 2024 Olympics

Schmidt is preparing for his third Olympics as he hopes to win gold after taking home a bronze medal in Tokyo in 2021 - New Zealand’s first Olympic medal in trampoline gymnastics.

It followed the 2016 Olympics in Rio where Schmidt placed seventh and was New Zealand’s first Olympic trampoline gymnast.

Schmidt, who spent part of his childhood in Waihī before moving to Auckland, said he was preparing for two World Cups in Azerbaijan in February and Germany in March - the last two qualifying events before the Olympics.

However, he said he had “probably already secured my spot” at the Olympics due to already having “two good results”.

“It’s a pretty awesome experience going to the Olympics and competing. It’s stressful and there’s a lot of pressure ... it’s scary but at the same time it’s exciting.

“Overall, you’re just going there to try and perform and ... show what you’re capable of and it all comes down to what happens on the day.

“Hopefully on the day that leaves me being on top of the podium.”

