An aerial search for a missing tramper in Fiordland National Park which was hampered by bad weather has ended successfully after the person was found in a backcountry lodge.
Just before 8pm on Monday, a party of six trampers on the Hollyford Track activated their distress beacon. Maritime NZ’s Rescue Co-ordination Centre NZ (RCCNZ) were able to communicate with them via satellite phone and were told one of the six were missing.
A spokesperson said a helicopter was sent from Queenstown that evening, however, low cloud and darkness prevented it from reaching the scene.