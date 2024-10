A seal made its way on to the train tracks in Wellington.

Trains had been halted at a Wellington train station after a seal made its way on to the tracks.

Metlink posted on its website that trains have resumed at Ngaraunga station after the seal had been moved off.

“We have received clearance to resume services toward Wellington following the earlier seal on the tracks.”

Two services were affected by the delay.