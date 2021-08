Delays to train service tonight after a trespasser entered the tracks. Photo / File

Aucklanders travelling by train tonight may experience some delays after a trespasser entered the tracks at Kingsland station.

Police were called to the central Auckland suburb's rail station at about 6.30pm after reports a tresspasser was on the tracks causing major disruption.

Many rugby fans heading to tonight's Eden Park game were likely affected.

An Auckland Transport spokesman said trains were disrupted for about 15 minutes but were now operating.