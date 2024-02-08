Two women - a trainer and official - were allegedly assaulted at a North Island greyhound racing meeting.

Police were called at 2pm yesterday after reports two protesters were “agitating” trainers and onlookers at the meeting at Cambridge raceway.

“There were reports of a verbal argument followed by an assault,” said a police spokesperson.

“Upon police arrival, one protester was arrested, and both protesters were banned from the venue.”

Greyhound Racing New Zealand chief executive officer Edward Rennell confirmed the incident.

“As a result, two women - a trainer and an official - were assaulted,” he said.

“The key priority for GRNZ is providing a safe environment for our greyhounds and our people.

“We acknowledge all people have the right to a peaceful protest, but we do not accept attempts to access other’s personal property illegally or common assault or any other breaches of the law.”

Rennell could not comment further as the matter was with the police.

