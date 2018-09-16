Trailblazers: Rachel Hunter

Rachel Hunter was New Zealand's first supermodel and a champion of natural beauty.

Rachel Hunter Model 1969

New Zealand's first supermodel and a champion of natural beauty Rachel Hunter, one of our most prominent models, has left an unforgettable mark on New Zealand's pop culture and paved the (run)way for fellow Kiwi models to forge international careers. Despite becoming an international supermodel, Hunter always stood apart from the pack for her naturalistic view on beauty. Throughout her career, she has aimed to redefine beauty as a concept based more on health and self-love than superficial appearances. "Our Rach" began her career as a teenager, first making waves on New Zealand television as a 15-year-old in Tip-Top's Trumpet ice cream commercials. While still a teenager, the Glenfield-born Hunter was signed to the US-based international agency Ford Models and in 1987 she attained the Holy Grail of modelling: gracing the cover of Vogue (both the US and German editions.) Her rise to supermodel status was meteoric. By the early 90s, Hunter was famous enough to cameo as herself on Shortland Street and began an intense romance with British rock star Rod Stewart, whom she married in 1990.

Hunter also fronted the now-iconic Pantene hair commercials, famed for the catchphrase: "It won't happen overnight, but it will happen". In the 90s, Hunter began trying her hand at acting; she landed guest spots in shows such as Mad About You and The Drew Carey Show. In 2001 she played a musician's wife in the Mark Wahlberg film Rock Star. Despite her career growing to lofty heights, Hunter remained down to earth, using her profile to give voice to welfare causes for women and the environment. She has fundraised for the New Zealand Women's Refuge, and is an ambassador to the Born Free Foundation, an international conservation organisation; through this she established the Rachel Hunter Lowland Gorilla Fund.

As Hunter approaches her 50th birthday, she continues to stand apart from the traditional fashion crowd, championing her own brand of natural, distinctly New Zealand, beauty.

