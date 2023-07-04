Local penguin conservationist Linda Jenkins claims 'irresponsible' dog ownership is 'wrecking native species'. Photo / Supplied

Warning: Graphic images below

A pair of kororā, found dead at a Wellington conservation reserve, were likely mauled by a dog, prompting a warning to pet owners.

One male and one female penguin, thought by conservationists Forest & Bird to be a breeding pair, were found dead early last week at Oruaiti Reserve, near Seatoun and Breaker Bay, on Wellington’s east coast. A necropsy performed by veterinarians at Wellington Zoo found the pair had internal injuries and puncture wounds, matching that of a dog attack.

The penguins were healthy and weighed around 1kg each. The conservationists suspect the pair were likely getting ready for the upcoming breeding season when they were attacked by a dog.

Forest & Bird’s Places for Penguins group says this is the second time in just a few months that penguins have died as a result of “irresponsible” dog ownership.

It is advocating for more signage around nature reserves, and greater bans of where dogs are allowed off-leash, saying on social media, “we cannot allow these tragedies to continue to happen”.

Forest & Bird regional conservation manager Amelia Geary says the birds can be found in a range of different locations.

Geary told NZME penguin habitats are common across Wellington’s coastline: “Just because you’re in a place that says on or off lead doesn’t mean there’s not going to be a natural nest close by.

“Penguins are very mobile species and they can climb incredible heights and distances inland.

“Just because you’re in an area with your dog, and you might be close to housing or far from the beach, that doesn’t mean there’s not a penguin within sniffing distance of your dog.”

Across the Cook Strait, local penguin conservationist Linda Jenkins claims irresponsible dog ownership is “wrecking native species”, and calls the incident “tragic”.

Jenkins, a member of Tasman Bay Blue Penguin Trust, says in Tasman Bay, ten penguins have been killed by dogs since October last year. This includes three penguins killed at the end of May by one dog attack.

The penguins were found with 'catastrophic internal injuries and multiple puncture wounds'. Photo / Supplied

She said it was up to the dog owners to find out council bylaws and regulations in coastal areas, “but either way, they need to keep their dogs under control at all times.” The trust is calling on bylaws to insist all dogs are on leads at all times in coastal areas, or consider banning them outright.

She says these sorts of attacks can happen within the blink of an eye.

“If a dog gets the smell of a penguin - the dog is gone. It can be gone and back within 30 seconds, and you’d have no idea it’s just killed a penguin.”

The Department of Conservation status shows the little penguin conservation status as at risk-declining, threatened by dogs, and road users.

In a statement, Wellington City Council says it’s urging people to be responsible pet owners and not let dogs off the leash in restricted areas, to “protect our precious native wildlife”.

Geary says Wellington City Council is currently reviewing its dog policy.

The current policy states “the majority of dog owners in Wellington are responsible”, and it “aims to achieve a balance between the control of dogs and recognition of the health benefits of dog ownership”.

It was last updated in 2016, and details where dogs are allowed off-leash.

The kororā is the smallest penguin in the world, at just 25cm tall. There are an estimated 100,000 of these left in Aotearoa.

Another was found dead from a dog attack in May this year on Wellington’s south coast, prompting concern.