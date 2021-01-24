Traffic stops youths in car despite road spikes being used minutes earlier

The stolen car was spiked by police in Mt Roskill, but didn't stop until it got stuck in traffic almost 3km down the road in Avondale. Image / Google

Two youths stole a car in West Auckland and drove off in it, allegedly hitting several vehicles, before police used road spikes to slow the vehicle down.

But the car didn't actually stop until it got stuck in traffic in the nearby suburb of Avondale and the duo were then arrested by police.

Police received a call from a member of the public at 2.15pm and deployed the Eagle helicopter which was able to keep any eye on the vehicle, a police media spokesperson said.

Road spikes were successfully deployed on Richardson Rd in Mt Roskill, but despite working, the car kept on going until it became blocked by traffic on Wolverton St in Avondale, the spokesperson said.

The two young people were then arrested by police.

A witness posted on Facebook that despite being spiked the car kept going.

"Crashing into others as well. Didn't even stop after it was spiked!" the post said.

Police are continuing to make inquiries and could not confirm whether other vehicles had been damaged.