Four cars were involved in the crash, according to the fire service. Photo / NZTA

Four cars have been caught up in a crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway this morning.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the crash, which happened just before 6.30am, was blocking the right lanes heading north after the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway.

Commuters were warned to pass with care and expect delays until the lanes were cleared.

Fire and Emergency NZ is attending the crash, Northern shift manager Colin Underdown confirmed.

Two people had been trapped in their vehicles but had been extricated from their vehicles. Nobody had been injured in the crash, Underdown said.