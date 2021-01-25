Traffic disruption in Wellington CBD after water pipe bursts

Residents living in the area highlighted in orange are asked to minimise their water use. Photo / Supplied

Residents living in Wellington's CBD are asked to flush the toilet only if essential and minimise the use of inside drains, due to a burst water pipe.

Wellington City Council advised of the burst pipe, at the intersection of Victoria and Mercer Sts, yesterday.

Repairs are now underway to a burst wastewater pipe, Victoria and Merce street. There is no indication wastewater entered Wellington Harbour, but please stay out Whairepo lagoon. — Wellington Water (@WgtnWaterOutage) January 25, 2021

Work to fix the pipe was likely to affect traffic on Victoria St and Jervois Quay on Tuesday, and Mercer St remained closed.

Wellington Water said there was no indication wastewater had gone into Wellington Harbour but the public were asked to stay out of Whairepo lagoon in the meantime.

People living in the area surrounding the burst pipe were asked to minimise wastewater use with "essential flushing of toilets only please".