Trade Me pulls spy cameras listings featuring images of people having sex

Before the sentencing, Trade Me policy and compliance manager James Ryan told the Herald the auction site “strictly forbid” the cameras from being advertised in a way that implies they could be used illegally.

“Such as making an intimate digital recording.”

However, this week the Herald found nine listings marketed as spy cameras showing the tiny digital devices juxtaposed with images of people being sexually intimate.

Today, Ryan said the listings shared with Trade Me by the Herald were in breach of standards and had been deleted.

“The sellers have also been warned.”

Ryan said the company took care to remove listings that didn’t meet Trade Me’s standards. But with “millions” of live listings, it could not monitor each one.

“While we have no current plans to ban the sale of surveillance cameras, which are legal, have legitimate uses and are widely available at retailers across the country, we do regularly review our policies.”

However, the Herald again searched yesterday on Trade Me and found four listings featuring the intimate images were still present.

One of Fala’s victims, Angelene Judge, said in her opinion, the Trade Me listings actively promoted sexual violence.

She said it was offensive that Trade Me still hosted spy camera listings after being informed they were used in Fala’s crimes.

“Trade Me cannot be surprised that these products are being used in the way they are promoted, which is to commit sex crime in the form of intimate visual recording against women and children.”

She said Trade Me now had the opportunity to be part of the solution.

“As well as banning these products, they could report on how many units of spy cameras they have sold each year. This would help us understand the scale of the issue.”

Following this, Ryan said while Trade Me was “deeply saddened” that an item bought on the site was used illegally to harm fellow Kiwis, any decision about banning the sale of the equipment lay with policymakers.

A mother whose children were targeted by Fala earlier told the Herald regulation was needed around who could purchase covert visual equipment.

“You can buy [spy cameras] for $60 off Temu.

“It’s actually shocking to see how many things are out there that are fake and have a secret camera in them and people just aren’t aware.”

