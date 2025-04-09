Trade Me pulls spy cameras listings featuring images of people having sex

A survivor claims sexual violence is being promoted by spy cameras listed on Trade Me with intimate images.
Trade Me said the listings were removed but it has no plans to ban the sale of the devices.
Micah Fala used spy cameras for offences against 22 victims; he was sentenced to four years in jail.
A survivor of image-based offending believes sexual violence is being promoted on Trade Me after nine listings were discovered for covert spy cameras featuring images of people in sex positions.
Trade Me said the listings have now been removed, but there are no plans to ban the sale of the devices on its website.
This comes after Auckland District Court Judge Kevin Glubb said supply chain manager Micah Fala used spy cameras purchased on Trade Me and Ebay to secretly film 22 women and children showering or getting undressed.
Fala was sentenced to four years in prison last week, after admitting 42 charges, including making objectionable publications and sexual conduct with a young person.
Before the sentencing, Trade Me policy and compliance manager James Ryan told the Herald the auction site “strictly forbid” the cameras from being advertised in a way that implies they could be used illegally.
“Such as making an intimate digital recording.”
However, this week the Herald found nine listings marketed as spy cameras showing the tiny digital devices juxtaposed with images of people being sexually intimate.
Today, Ryan said the listings shared with Trade Me by the Herald were in breach of standards and had been deleted.
Ryan said the company took care to remove listings that didn’t meet Trade Me’s standards. But with “millions” of live listings, it could not monitor each one.
“While we have no current plans to ban the sale of surveillance cameras, which are legal, have legitimate uses and are widely available at retailers across the country, we do regularly review our policies.”
However, the Herald again searched yesterday on Trade Me and found four listings featuring the intimate images were still present.
One of Fala’s victims, Angelene Judge, said in her opinion, the Trade Me listings actively promoted sexual violence.
She said it was offensive that Trade Me still hosted spy camera listings after being informed they were used in Fala’s crimes.
“Trade Me cannot be surprised that these products are being used in the way they are promoted, which is to commit sex crime in the form of intimate visual recording against women and children.”
She said Trade Me now had the opportunity to be part of the solution.
“As well as banning these products, they could report on how many units of spy cameras they have sold each year. This would help us understand the scale of the issue.”
Following this, Ryan said while Trade Me was “deeply saddened” that an item bought on the site was used illegally to harm fellow Kiwis, any decision about banning the sale of the equipment lay with policymakers.