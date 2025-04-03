Advertisement
Angelene Judge on bringing down the Auckland man who secretly filmed her and 21 other women, girls

Katie Harris
By
Social Issues reporter·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Angelene Judge speaks about discovering her former friend had been secretly filming women and children. Video / Alyse Wright

For years, Auckland man Micah Fala, 41, secretly filmed nearly two dozen victims in properties across Aotearoa. Katie Harris sits down with Angelene Judge, the survivor who exposed his offending.

Angelene Judge walked into a police station with a gut feeling but “zero evidence”.

