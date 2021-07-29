Toxic mould closes lounge, sections of library in Lower Hutt

A section of Petone Library has been closed. Photo / 123RF

The discovery of toxic mould has temporarily closed sections of a Lower Hutt library and lounge.

Hutt City Council chief executive Jo Miller said the Hardwick Smith Lounge in Belmont and the first floor of Petone Library have been temporary closed after a mid-week inspection found toxic mould at both facilities.

Petone Library remains open, as the ground floor has been checked and is considered safe.

Miller said the facilities were closed immediately as a "precautionary measure" while further inspections were undertaken.

"The health and safety of our staff and community members who use these community venues is of paramount importance, which is why we took immediate action," Miller said.

"We were planning to undertake remedial work at Petone Library later in the year to address the water tightness of the building.

"We will now bring these works forward."

The library's first floor included a number of offices, meeting rooms and store rooms, as well as the reception,

Users of these facilities, and the Hardwick Smith Lounge, would be offered alternative venues for meetings, activities and functions, the council said.

In March, sections of Hutt Valley High School were closed following the discovery of "unsafe levels of mould", forcing some students to learn remotely for part of the week.

In 2018, Kāpiti Coast District Council closed the Waikanae Library and Service centre after air quality test results showed the presence of toxic mould.

The council advised anyone concerned about their health because of potential toxic mould exposure should see a medical professional.