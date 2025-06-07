Advertisement
New Zealand

Tourist crash: Woman hit head-on by US campervan suffers serious injuries, lasting trauma

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Ōmanawa resident Hazel Jamieson told the Herald she was a "minute away from being home and safe” when she was hit. Photo / Supplied

  • Hazel Jamieson suffered multiple injuries after a head-on collision with a tourist campervan on May 10.
  • Driver Andrew Scott Cicciari pleaded guilty to careless driving, receiving a six-month disqualification and $1000 reparation.
  • Jamieson praised her community’s support and called for road safety improvements to prevent similar accidents.

A motorist hit in a head-on collision caused by a tourist campervan driving on the wrong side of the road is facing the lasting effects of her traumatic injuries after the “scariest day” of her life.

Ōmanawa resident Hazel Jamieson told the Herald she was a “minute away from

