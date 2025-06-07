Nearly a month on from the Western Bay of Plenty crash, Jamieson could only remember one thing from the fateful day.
“I just saw white, and then the car sort of filling with smoke.”
Jamieson said she stayed in hospital for four nights for the several injuries she suffered, including a dislocated foot with multiple fractures, a fractured elbow, a light concussion and significant bruising across her pelvis and chest from the seatbelt’s impact.
Thankfully, she said she doesn’t have any broken ribs or internal damage.
Hato Hone St John said they sent three ambulances, a manager, a rapid response unit and a helicopter to the crash.
“Our crews assessed and treated three patients, one in a critical condition and one in a moderate condition, who were airlifted to Waikato Hospital, and one in a serious condition who was transported by road to Tauranga Hospital.”
Neighbours first on the scene
Jamieson said her neighbours were having a cup of tea when they heard the loud crash.
“They were there so fast.
“I think for me, it felt like a long time, but I think in reality it was minutes.”
She said one of her neighbours, who came to the rescue was an ex-rescue diver.
“My partner reminds me, it’s like, pain’s good because you’re alive.”
She said the outcome could have been so much worse and was holding onto the few positives of the situation to help her deal with the events.
Jamieson said she spoke to a crash investigator following the crash, and he told her crashes like these are very common.
“He says he sees it a lot on rural roads like ours and quiet roads, because there’s not that constant flow of oncoming traffic to remind foreign drivers what side of the road they’re supposed to be on.”
She said she was told the tourists drove past the Omanawa Falls and took a U-turn further up the road.
“That’s when they’ve sort of gone back to their habit and gone onto the right-hand side of the road.”