Hato Hone St John said they were notified of a motor vehicle accident in Omanawa at 11.07am and responded with three ambulances, one manager, one rapid response unit, and one helicopter.

“Our crews assessed and treated three patients, one in a critical condition and one in a moderate condition, who were airlifted to Waikato Hospital, and one in a serious condition who was transported by road to Tauranga Hospital.”

According to a post by Phillippi’s travel partner, she was set to go to Australia, Bali and Japan, but would remain in New Zealand “a bit longer than expected” following the crash.

In an Instagram post last week, Phillippi said: “I was involved in a head-on collision a few days ago. I had to be airlifted to the hospital, where I discovered I have broken my back, nose, and my legs experienced some trauma.

“I’m so thankful to still be here, and I’m thankful for all the people who have checked in on me.”

A 20-year-old US tourist suffered several devastating injuries, including a broken back, in a head-on collision in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / GoFundMe

She said her parents “dropped everything to be by my side. They have been so strong for me, and I love them so much. Just feeling overwhelmed with gratitude at the moment.

“Life moves fast. A day, a minute, a singular second – that’s how long it takes for the life you’ve held so perfect and praised to bring about such a crazy and drastic change.

“Things happen that remind you how little control you actually do have.”

Kaylee Phillippi says she's thankful to still be here after the devastating crash. Photo / GoFundMe

Phillippi said the experience was humbling, “having ... my mom feed me at 20 years old is quite a humbling experience. Wasn’t how I thought I would spend my last months being 20.”

She was grateful the situation wasn’t worse and had turned to her faith to deal with the aftermath of the incident.

“It’s easy in these situations to ask God why, but I have found myself only asking why it wasn’t worse. He has shown up in this big mess. He was there when my side didn’t have an airbag and my face was barely saved from being shattered.

“He was there when the witnesses just happened to be rescue divers and knew exactly what to do to keep me awake till the heli got there.”

Recovery efforts begin – ‘bedridden and in a body brace’

It is unclear how long her recovery will take or how long she will need to remain in New Zealand.

A GoFundMe was set up on behalf of the Phillippi family, where funds will go towards “medical expenses and the significant cost of medical transport to bring her home when she’s stable enough to travel”.

Phillippi wrote on social media that surgeons “want to do everything possible to keep me from surgery since I’m so young”.

A 20-year-old US tourist was a victim of a life-changing head-on collision, which left her with several devastating injuries and a broken back. Photo / GoFundMe

“So I will be bedridden and in a body brace for a couple weeks until I can stand, and if the bones stay in place then they won’t go through with surgery.”

She said she hoped her bones would heal on their own without intervention.

The rental vehicle company, Travellers Autobarn, and the Phillippi family have been approached for comment.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.