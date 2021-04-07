Touching haka for Kelston Boys High School beloved teacher

Kelston Boys' High School students pay tribute to beloved teacher. Video / Kelston Boys' High School

A video of a "special tribute" haka by West Auckland students has emerged online, touching hundreds of viewers including those overseas.

The footage shows more than 100 Kelston Boys' High School students, paying their respects to beloved teacher Chris Daly, who passed away on March 16 after a freak accident during lockdown.

The Kelston Boys' High School teacher was farewelled by his pupils on March 31.

As the hearse is driven into school grounds, a karanga can be heard, which is then followed by Tōia Mai.

A haka is then followed by the Māori hymn He hōnore.

"That has got to be one of the most powerful things I have ever seen. What amazing young men showing such incredible respect," one viewer wrote.

The powerful haka captured the hearts of hundreds of viewers on Facebook Live.

"Such a beautiful scene, much respect and love from Leeds England," an overseas viewer wrote.

"Amazing tribute and send off. RIP and Respect from Belfast, Northern Ireland."

"Huge respect love from Scarborough North Yorkshire, England."

"Oh wow I have never seen anything as moving in my 66 years. RIP. Respect."

We want to thank the Daly family for bringing Mr Chris Daly through his second home of Kelston Boys’ High School for one... Posted by Kelston Boys' High School on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Since his death, stories of Daly's generosity and dedication as a teacher have emerged.

"He walked past me and said, 'Oh, your shoes are ripped and you've got tape around it'. He pulled $40 out of his wallet and gave it to me," former student Okusitino Paseka told the Herald.

Daly was admitted to hospital on his first wedding anniversary last month after a fall at home.

His wife, Sarah, who was in Australia at the time of his accident, rushed to secure a spot in New Zealand MIQ after learning of the accident. She was in managed isolation as Daly fought for his life in hospital.

Daly ran the school's table tennis club and if the boys won a game, he would shout them McDonald's.

Chris loved his job at Kelston Boys' High School as a physics teacher. Photo / Supplied

"Some boys said he was the glue that kept the school together. Other boys talked about him being a father figure. He had such a good way of teaching. He could boil down a topic like physics and make it into a relevant context for them that they could understand.

"If they needed a bus fare, if they needed lunch, Daly always put his hand in his pocket and helped them out. He looked at the whole child, not just their academic results."

Daly was buried at the family's tūrangawaewae, Great Barrier Island, next to his beloved nana Betty Daly and other whānau at the Gooseberry Flat Cemetery.

The students made badges for Daly's family and wore them at his funeral.

The badges had a photo of Daly and the words: "Your wings were ready but my heart was not."