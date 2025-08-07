“This behaviour is totally unacceptable and the school is treating it with the utmost seriousness.”

She said the group of students involved were going through an “investigative process”.

Ashmore also said the small group involved was not representative of the school’s values or the behaviour of the majority of their cohort.

A video has surfaced of a mass brawl erupting at an Auckland girls’ school. Photo / Supplied

“We have 1200 students at our school. This is a small group of students that have behaved absolutely inappropriately and that we are, as a school, treating this very seriously.”

Ashmore said they were providing ongoing support to students who might have been frightened by the violence.

The Herald has chosen not to share the video to protect the identities of those involved.

The video starts with loud yelling and shouting as students in Auckland Girls’ Grammar School uniform run towards a fight at the side of a covered outdoor court.

Moments later, the camera pans up and shows a group of about seven girls standing around another person on the ground, throwing punches and kicking them.

Adults are then seen in the footage trying to break the two students apart before the video ends. Photo / Supplied

There are no distinguishable words in the video, only the yelling and screaming coming from the crowd.

Young witnesses of the fight make gestures mimicking choking to the camera as they watch the incident, crowding around and pulling out their own phones to record.

Halfway through the video, a student breaks free of the crowd and lunges at another, pulling them to the ground in another dramatic tussle.

Adults are then seen in the footage trying to break the two students apart before the video ends.

Footage of a previous fight at Auckland Girls’ Grammar School in 2021 showed students punching each other in the face and tackling others to the ground.

Up to 10 girls appeared to take part in the scuffle in a school carpark.

Auckland Girls’ Grammar School is a secondary school for girls located in Freemans Bay.

Detective Senior Sergeant Friend said the police are engaging with the complainant and the school, and inquiries are ongoing.