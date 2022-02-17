All charges have now been dropped against a man who faced sex, abduction, and drug allegations. Photo / George Heard

The last charge - alleging indecent assault - has been dropped against a man who was held in custody for a month when he was arrested on a long list of sex charges in December.

No charges now remain against Martin Frost, a rap artist who is known as Young Shuck, after the final charge was withdrawn with permission of a judge two days ago.

He had been arrested in December and charged with rape, abduction for sex, indecent assault, several unlawful sexual connection charges, and supplying ecstasy.

Bail was refused at a hearing before Christmas and he was remanded in custody for about a month until a court appearance on January 17 when the police sought the permission of a Christchurch District Court judge to withdraw all but one charge.

After the 12 charges were withdrawn, that left only the indecent assault charge which was remanded to a case review hearing today, and now the police have also dropped that ahead of the hearing.

Frost was granted bail and released from custody at the hearing on January 17.