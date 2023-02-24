Tornado hits Waihi Beach causing damage and power cuts

A tornado has been spotted passing through Waihī Beach. Video / Soleil Hefferen

A tornado has been spotted passing through Waihī Beach. Video / Soleil Hefferen

A tornado has torn through Waihi Beach, damaging homes and trees and leaving some without power.

Fire and Emergency NZ said fire crews responded to calls about the tornado just before 8am today.

Fire crews found a number of homes damaged and a number of power lines down, but no reports of anyone being injured, a Fenz spokesman said.

Fire teams had now left the area but workers from electricity supplier PowerCo are onsite making the scene safe.

The Western Bay of Plenty District Council had been notified, the Fenz spokesman said.

Damage done by the tornado in Waihi Beach. Photo / Scott Hetherington

PowerCo’s electricity outages map show more than 2000 homes are affected by an outage at the moment.

Residents earlier took to Facebook to report the tornado as passing through Dillon St and Seaforth Rd among other areas.

Police have now advised members of the public to avoid Seaforth Rd while emergency services respond to a weather-related incident in the area.

“Powerlines have been brought down and parts of the road are blocked.”

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said he was aware of reports of a small tornado.

“We’ve had a severe thunderstorm warning out since early this morning for a thunderstorm cell in that area,” he said.

“So the reports we are getting are consistent with that.”

The tornado has also been accompanied by photos of a series of waterspouts over the water.

Glassey said water spouts can become known as tornadoes once they move onto land from the water.

If they do not reach to the earth’s surface they are called funnel clouds.



