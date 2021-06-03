Torlesse Range, Canterbury high country rescue after tramper falls 150m

A man was rescued off a snowy Canterbury hillside today after falling 200m and injuring his leg. Video / Garden City Helicopters

A tramper has been rescued off a snowy southern hillside this afternoon after suffering a terrifying 150m fall - and then sliding for another 150m.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was alerted just after 1pm after a personal locator beacon was activated.

A rescue chopper, along with a Garden City Helicopters machine, was scrambled to the Torlesse Range in the Canterbury high country.

A 35-year-old man, from Christchurch, was winched off the mountainside, aided by an Alpine Rescue team.

The man had to be rescued after falling 150m and seriously injuring his leg. Photo / Garden City Helicopters

He was flown to Christchurch Hospital with a serious leg injury, along with an injured hand. He is said to be in a stable condition.

A tramping companion was also winched off the mountainside but was uninjured.