A popualar eatery established by two of New Zealand’s most beloved performers has closed its doors for the last time.

The Topp Country Cafe was owned in a partnership by Kiwi music legends Dames Lynda and Jools Topp, and Dame Lynda’s wife Donna.

The cafe opened at Forest Drive, Methven, in 2018, and quickly became much loved by residents and out-of-towners alike.

“It is with a heavy heart we let you know that Topp Country Cafe has closed its door for the last time. It is time for us to move on to new adventures,” the cafe posted to Facebook.

“To all our wonderful staff who worked for us over the last 6 years, thank you for your amazing talent, loyalty, humour and dedication. To our loyal and faithful customers, we could not have done it without you, we will miss every single one of you.

“To Donna who made the best coffee in the world and with her smile as you walked in the door that made you all feel like you had come home, thank you.

“We look forward to seeing what the new owners will bring to Methven.

“It was and will always be a Dame good cafe.”

The post recieved hundreds of reactions and dozens of comments.

“After long hectic schedules, rest up. It’s been a wild ride. Be proud. I wish the team all the very best for the next part in your journey,” wrote one commenter.

Dame Lynda and Dame Jools Topp have been open about their cancer journey. Photo / Facebook

“Nawwwwww that’s sad to hear I’m glad I got the top twin experience when I went there last year all the best with new adventures,” wrote musician King Cass.

The Topp Twins, both 65, have been beloved presences in New Zealand’s music and rural landscape for decades, often performing as iconic characters such as Camp Mother and Camp Leader, Ken and Ken, and the Gingham Sisters.

In 2022, both sisters revealed they had been battling breast cancer.

Their battle with cancer had been well publicised in the years since, with both sisters being open about their journey.

Lynda and Jools were both vocal about remaining positive, despite not being able to perform as often as they would like.







