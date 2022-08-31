Voting papers will be sent out over the next couple of weeks.

It can be difficult to wade through all the different candidates vying for the mayoralty or a seat around the council table, but there are a few things people can do to make it easier.

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) chief executive Susan Freeman-Greene said overall more people have put their hand up to run in this year's election, compared to 2019.

"But we've heard from many voters that they don't feel like they actually know enough about the candidates standing," she said.

"Local body elections typically have low voter turnout at about 40 per cent compared with central government election which typically get about 80 per cent voter turnout."

Everyone enrolled to vote will receive their voting papers in a couple of weeks.

Freeman-Greene said councils were interesting places for elected members because unlike central government, people don't bring a team with them when they are voted in.

"It's very common for mayors to have to work with councillors who have run against them or lead a council with divergent views."

It was important for people to do their own research into people running to understand how they will work together, represent the community's views, and what their policy positions are, Freeman-Greene said.

LGNZ has put together a quick list of tips and tricks to get to know candidates.

People should look for candidate statements on council websites. They are usually about 150 words and these are often what's sent out with voting papers.

Many candidates also do a letter box drop with printed brochures about themselves and have a strong social media presence.

People might already personally know the people running, especially in smaller rural communities, so it's easy to strike up a conversation and learn more.

If not, people can also keep an eye on council websites or social media pages for meet the candidate events.

Questions are often taken from the crowd at debates and there's an opportunity to mix and mingle afterwards.

LGNZ's suggested questions for candidates:

• What do you see as the biggest challenges facing your community?

• If elected, what do you hope to achieve by the end of the term?

• What do you think the role of local government is in shaping the future and success of our communities?

• Why are you running this election?

• What do you think is your most important attribute that you see as an asset or contribution around the council table?

• How do you envisage working with others in council -especially those who don't agree with you?

• What are your thoughts around the role of local and central government in Aotearoa? What could be improved?

• How would you lead your community through challenging times such as natural disasters?

• How do you plan to connect with all parts of your community and ensure their voices are heard?