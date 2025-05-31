Detective Inspector Scott Beard and his partner Gloria Masters are behind a campaign to help young people who are victims of abuse to get help by adopting a special hand signal. Photo / Dean Purcell
One of New Zealand’s best-known detectives is joining a fight against an “epidemic” of child sex abuse in New Zealand.
Detective Inspector Scott Beard’s partner, sexual abuse advocate Gloria Masters, who founded the charity Handing the Shame Back in 2022, is launching a campaign to raiseawareness about a hand signal for victims of abuse to deploy.
Over his 45-year-career and involvement in high-profile police cases, including the murder of Grace Millane, Beard has become keenly aware of the depth of the problem of child sex abuse in New Zealand.
In 1989, he first began working on cases involving children and now, he has seen the problem grow so that every police district in New Zealand has a child protection team.
“The children get threatened, they’re very scared and ashamed, and are particularly scared they won’t be believed so they tend to say nothing,” Beard said.
“AI has the ability to remove the clothing off a child, get that image, and then someone can trade it,” Masters said.
“I don’t know how many times I’m saying to parents and grandparents please stop posting photos of your children online.”
Beard said part of the increase in sexual abuse cases was because there was more reporting by victims, but it was also reflective of an increasingly online world.
A staggering statistic which Beard cannot forget is that up to 85% of online offenders become contact offenders (with children), which means the police are devoting a lot more time to clamping down on online predators.
He said the case of Malcolm Ross Davidson, who pleaded guilty to nearly 200 charges involving child sex abuse, showed how important it was for members of the public to speak up if they witnessed concerning behaviour.
A police investigation began in Davidson’s case after a father in a shopping mall caught him taking an up-skirt photo of his daughter and reported the incident.
Beard said the father had protected countless other children from that one small action.
Masters said over 90% of child sex abuse offending was carried out by a person who was known to the child.
Adults needed to be wary of looking out for common behavioural signs in children that could mean they were being sexually abused.
“Regression in a child is a sign, if they are clinging to mum and not wanting to leave the house so much anymore,” Masters said.