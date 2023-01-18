Top of the Charts

Puss in Boots is back and the latest spin-off movie about Shrek’s swashbuckling mate keeps the no 2 spot this week.

This week’s most popular movies





5 A Man Called Otto

There’s absolutely no truth to the rumour that the working title for this film was Forrest Grump. But this Tom Hanks-led film about a mean old man has dropped two spots from last week’s no 3 showing. Bah!





4 M3GAN

There’s absolutely no truth to the rumour that the working title for this film was Child’s Play 2.0: The Next Generation. But this sci-fi horror about an AI doll who becomes self-aware and murderously protective of her child owner has been a hit overseas and has now hacked and slashed its way into this week’s Top 5.





3 Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

There’s absolutely no truth to the rumour that the working title for this film was in English. Nevertheless, geezer director Guy Ritchie shoots up one spot this week with his comedy-action thrill ride about a group of spies partnering with a Hollywood superstar to save the world.





2 Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

There’s absolutely no truth to the rumour that the working title for this film was Shrek Who? As this spin-off movie about Shrek’s swashbuckling mate holds off any would-be challengers to keep the no 2 spot this week.





1 Avatar: The Way of Water

There’s absolutely no truth to the rumour that the working title for this film was Really? He’s Making Another One? But director James Cameron’s single-minded determination to make Avatar a thing is paying off handsomely as his gangly blue aliens surf the no 1 spot for their fifth week running.





This week’s best-selling and most-streamed tracks





5 Made You Look — Meghan Trainor

Don’t look now, but American pop star Meghan Trainor’s doo-wop throwback doo-drops one spot this week.





4 I’m Good (Blue) — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

EDM superstar David Guetta and American pop star Bebe Rexha will have to be feeling good that their positive spin on the inescapable 90s hit about being blue continues its slow march up the charts.





3 Unholy — Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Poor old balladeer-turned-unexpected-bass-merchant Sam Smith saw his prayers of a no 1 hit in Aotearoa go unanswered as he slipped down one spot from last week. Sam, it could be time to repent.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Unholy didn’t hit the top spot, slipping down one from last week. Photo / Supplied





2 Escapism — Raye feat. 070 Shake

This resolutely self-destructive and stylishly sleazy banger from the British pop singer continues to resonate with the people. It slinks up one place to be within a suggestive whisper of the top spot.





1 Kill Bill — SZA

For another week, SZA’s modern-soul revenge fantasy guns down all wannabes coming for the top position. Quentin would be proud.



