Voyager 2023 media awards

Toomath’s building subject of landmark court case to be demolished after fire

Georgina Campbell
By
7 mins to read
Thick smoke billows into the sky from a fire on Cuba St in Wellington. Video / Supplied

The Toomath’s building in Wellington was the subject of a landmark court case and could have been a blueprint for ending the wrangle over earthquake-prone building legislation, heritage, and the question of who

Council goes to court

High Court quashes decision

Flames 20 metres high

Other deadlines to expire soon

